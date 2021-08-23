Beshear names Aug. 22-28 Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared the week of Aug. 22 to 28 as Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week.

The declaration is in honor of the doctors, nurses, hospital and clinic staff, and others who have helped the Bluegrass state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They are heroes, they have earned that title,” Beshear said at a press briefing Thursday, urging local businesses and community members to find ways to show gratitude for healthcare workers.

The most important way, he added, is to get vaccinated against COVID-19: “Let’s make sure that everywhere these healthcare heroes go, they see how much we care."