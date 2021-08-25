Editorial Roundup: Alabama

Dothan Eagle. August 23, 2021.

Editorial: Lead us now, Gov. Ivey

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appeared on the state capitol steps over the weekend with a group of mascots from the state’s colleges and universities to urge Alabamians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The plea comes before the start of football season, when the governor and health officials expect fans to pack stadiums across the state.

“If everybody would just get the vaccine we wouldn’t have a problem,” Ivey said. “Simply get the shot, then go enjoy your football game.”

But we do have a problem, and Gov. Ivey must admit that urging residents to get the vaccine has had little effect and may well be the least she can do.

Although interest in vaccination has increased in recent weeks, Alabama remains among states with the lowest vaccination rate in the nation, with fewer than 35 percent of Alabamians fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Alabamians are flocking to large-scale events without regard to the rampant spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, including two events in the Cullman area on consecutive weekends – a concert festival, Rock the South, and a speech by former President Donald Trump, which drew more than 60,000 fans, mostly unmasked. When Trump told the crowd he’d been vaccinated and that they should too; the remarks cast a pall over the audience, and even drew some boos.

Gov. Ivey may be immobilized by fears that more aggressive COVID response could derail her re-election campaign.

Public health certainly outweighs political ambition. Gov. Ivey should step up and mandate mask use in public schools and universities, and perhaps even consider proof of vaccination for entry into stadiums for the state’s high school and collegiate football games.

If Ivey hopes to lead the state for another term, she must show some leadership now, in the midst of an unprecedented crisis.

Decatur Daily. August 23, 2021.

Editorial: Resurgent COVID taxing health system

The Issue

A spike in COVID cases driven by the delta variant and Alabama’s continued low vaccination rate is taxing hospital resources and forcing schools to change course.

According to state health officials, Alabama’s intensive care units are at capacity. Hospitals are sending some patients to ICUs in other states — some of which are themselves nearing capacity.

COVID-19 is again straining the United States’ health care infrastructure, and it’s straining Alabama’s in particular. The difference between now and January is now we have readily available vaccines, and while some of those now infected or sickened by the new coronavirus have been vaccinated, they remain the minority, and relatively few of them are sick enough to require hospitalization.

The current COVID surge is driven by those who have not yet been vaccinated, who make up the overwhelming majority of the seriously ill patients requiring hospitalization and assignment to ICUs.

There is another difference between now and January. Now children are spreading the virus at a greater rate. Before, children were not major sources of COVID spread, simply because children’s smaller lungs were not as efficient at spreading the virus. With the virus’ more readily transmissible delta variant, however, even children are spreading COVID-19.

All this has caught schools by surprise. Area school systems are now having to adapt to COVID spreading in their classrooms and hallways.

On Friday, Lawrence County Schools switched three of its campuses to virtual classes through the remainder of the month. Decatur City Schools began requiring masks in classrooms Monday. Morgan County will begin requiring masks on buses and in buildings this week.

For the youngest students, masks are the only protection now available. Approval of COVID vaccines for those younger than 12 is still pending the approval of federal regulators.

Yet even when approval comes, how many parents in Alabama will vaccinate their children?

At 35.9%, Alabama still has the nation’s lowest COVID vaccination rate, compared to 51.7% of the total eligible U.S. population.

Alabama already requires a host of vaccinations for children to enter school. They include shots against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, polio, mumps and rubella, and measles.

While there is some understandable trepidation given a brand new vaccine, the underlying biotechnology involved in formulating the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines has been in development for years.

And while we’ve always had “anti-vaxxers” — leading recently to multiple outbreaks of measles among unvaccinated children — who distrust science, much of the opposition to COVID vaccinations seems driven by pure tribal politics and contrarianism. To be fair, there is an equal and opposite tribal faction that would rather demonize the unvaccinated than persuade them.

Chalk both up to the current political climate, which has people at each others’ throats over disagreements both legitimate and laughable.

Still, when one reads accounts of vacationers partying at Gulf Shores, without masks and without having been vaccinated, it almost cannot help but conjure images of Nero fiddling while Rome burned. Except that old story about Nero isn’t true, and even if it were, Nero would have been in no danger himself. The Alabama Gulf Coast, however, is now a COVID hot spot in a state already full of them.

Unless a lot more Alabamians get vaccinated, we’re heading for a fall and winter that, if trends hold, will be worse than this past January.

