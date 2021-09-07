Kentucky lawmakers reconvene to shape response to COVID-19

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a media briefing about the COVID-19 pandemic at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear announced Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, that he's calling the Republican-led legislature into a special session to shape pandemic policies as Kentucky struggles with a record surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File) AP

Republican lawmakers get their chance to shape Kentucky's response to the COVID-19 pandemic as they reconvene Tuesday for a special session that comes as the state's hospitals treat surging numbers of coronavirus patients because of the fast-spreading delta variant.

Mask policies and efforts to give school districts more scheduling flexibility to cope with virus-related closures are expected to garner the most attention. Anti-mask advocates gathered at the statehouse as many lawmakers chose not to wear masks as they opened the session.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear called the GOP-dominated legislature back into session to consider a range of virus-related issues. Republican lawmakers were unveiling bills that will guide Kentucky's pandemic policies, and several committees were reviewing the measures on the opening day of the session. The session is expected to last at least five days.

A House committee quickly advanced a measure extending the pandemic-related state of emergency until Jan. 15 — a move requested by the governor.

While disagreements exist over rules on mask-wearing, there's widespread agreement to continue a number of executive actions taken by Beshear to combat COVID-19, Republican House Speaker David Osborne told the committee. For example, Osborne pointed to orders to prevent price gouging and give licensing flexibility for out-of-state health care providers to work in Kentucky. Those actions are set to lapse unless extended by lawmakers.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"They were things that truly did impact and improve the opportunity for Kentuckians to navigate the pandemic,” Osborne said.

Throughout the pandemic, the governor acted unilaterally in waging an aggressive response that had included statewide mask mandates and strict limits on gatherings. Beshear says his actions saved lives amid the public health crisis. Republicans criticized the governor for what they viewed as overly broad and stringent restrictions, most of which were lifted in June. Last month, the state Supreme Court shifted virus policymaking to the legislature.

Beshear laid out some of his requests when he announced the special session Saturday.

The most contentious issue is likely to come over masking policies. Beshear is asking legislators to give him authority to, at a minimum, require masking when COVID-19 infection rates reach high levels. The legislature also will consider allowing more school scheduling flexibility as many districts have paused in-person learning because of virus outbreaks.

The session comes as Kentucky hospitals and intensive care units have faced a record influx of virus patients.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“The delta variant is spreading at a rate never seen before, impacting businesses, shuttering schools and worse causing severe illness and death,” Beshear said Saturday.

“We need as many tools as possible to fight this deadly surge in order to save lives, keep our children in school and keep our economy churning,” he added.

Only the governor can call a special session and set its agenda. Special sessions have no time limit but they usually last less than a week and cost taxpayers about $68,000 a day.

The session became necessary after the landmark state Supreme Court ruling last month that cleared the way for new laws to take effect limiting the governor’s emergency powers to impose virus restrictions. The state's high court said a lower court wrongly blocked the GOP-backed measures.