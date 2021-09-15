More Kentucky school districts extending mask requirements

School boards in a growing number of Kentucky's school districts have extended mask requirements as the state struggles to curb one of the nation's worst COVID-19 surges.

So far, at least 110 of the state’s 171 public school districts have opted to continue requiring masks in schools, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association's latest count Wednesday morning.

Kentucky's Republican-led legislature last week empowered school boards with setting masking policies in their districts. The legislature voted to scrap a statewide mask mandate for public schools and imposed a ban on any statewide mask rules until June 2023. As a result, the statewide mask mandate approved by the state school board ends Friday.

Gov. Andy Beshear has exhorted school leaders to keep mask requirements in place to protect students, staff and their communities. The Democratic governor used mask mandates to combat previous coronavirus surges, but lawmakers blocked his ability to take such unilateral action.

Kentucky has become a national virus hotspot with one of the highest rates of new cases.

School-age children are contracting the virus at a higher rate than any other age group in Kentucky, while the statewide vaccination rate among 12- to 17-year-olds is the lowest of any age group.

In response to supply shortages of monoclonal antibody treatments, state governments will now supervise the distribution of a capped number of treatments delivered to them each week, Beshear announced Tuesday. Kentucky health care providers will no longer be able to order the treatments directly.

"I have a concern that some Kentuckians who are hesitant about the vaccine are placing faith in monoclonal antibodies," Beshear said. "That thing you’re counting on might not be available. What is available, and there are no supply issues at all, are these safe and effective vaccines.”

Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, explained that while the treatments offer a temporary immune boost, they do not teach a patient’s body how to create its own antibodies like the vaccines.

“It’s a lot easier to get vaccinated than to get monoclonal antibodies,” Stack added.