News

Charleston workers face deadlines for COVID-19 vaccinations

The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C.

A deadline for city workers in Charleston to get a first shot of COVID-19 vaccine dose has passed, with some requesting exemptions.

The deadline to get that first shot was Monday, WCSC-TV reported.

New data from the city shows that 66% of city employees are fully vaccinated, with more than 20% listed as having an unknown vaccination status. City officials say 8% are requesting an exemption from taking the shot for religious reasons.

Departments with the lowest percentage of vaccination include police, fire, public service and recreation.

The deadline for workers to get the second shot -- or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson — is Nov. 22.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

North Carolina post office renamed for late congressman

October 06, 2021 8:23 AM

National

‘Lizard King’ charged with trafficking Florida turtles

October 06, 2021 8:23 AM

Business

Correction: Election 2022-Energy-New Mexico story

October 06, 2021 8:21 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service