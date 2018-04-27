Downtown Columbus bank closing branch that has been open for years

A bank that has operated for years in downtown Columbus has confirmed it is preparing to close its doors as part of a companywide consolidation.
Birmingham, Ala.-based Regions Bank, which has one additional branch office in Columbus, at 5555 Whittlesey Blvd., and three in Phenix City, said its 201 13th St. location will shut down on Aug. 17. The downtown Phenix City office is at 1200 Broad St.
“A careful review of our branches has identified opportunities to consolidate based on traffic, new technology, volume, location of other branches, profitability, and other factors,” Regions spokesman Mel Campbell said on the company’s behalf.
The downtown Columbus branch office is among 24 locations being shuttered in the coming months by Regions, which has about 1,500 branches altogether in the southern U.S. and areas of the Midwest, to include Iowa, Illinois and Indiana. It operates in 15 states.
“In recent years, Regions has taken a very deliberate approach to evolving how we serve our customers, looking at both new models for business and our branch locations,” Campbell said. “Our focus has been on enhancing the total customer experience across all our delivery channels and reviewing locations and policies so we can use our resources as efficiently as possible.”
Campbell said the company will be working with employees impacted by the downtown bank closure to help them find work elsewhere within Regions Bank.
Muscogee County tax records show Regions or its predecessor brand, First Alabama Bank, has operated at 201 13th St. at least since 1992. That’s when Fulton Federal Savings & Loan transferred the deed to First Alabama on the 5,458-square-foot property that was built in 1959. The market value is listed at $558,975.
Regions Bank is the fourth-largest financial institution in the Columbus metro area, which includes Phenix City, according to the latest annual survey by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. With nearly $100 million in deposits locally, it has about 2.5 percent of the market. That’s behind Synovus Bank’s 63 percent share, SunTrust Bank’s 12.5 percent and Wells Fargo’s 11 percent.
