General Mills: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

General Mills Inc. on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $354.4 million.
The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.
The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods posted revenue of $3.89 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.91 billion.
General Mills shares have fallen 22 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed roughly 2 percent. The stock has declined 18 percent in the last 12 months.
