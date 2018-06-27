North Carolina employees challenge discipline measures

Some state employees in North Carolina have sued, saying supervisors and managers have been improperly writing discipline reports on employees to prevent them from getting pay raises.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reported the lawsuit filed Monday focuses on the Department of Public Safety, particularly the prison system.
The lawsuit contends that Public Safety Department officials have ordered prison supervisors to issue unnecessary or even made-up written warning to correctional officers and other prison employees to keep them from getting raises.
The lawsuit also says prison officials used the faulty disciplinary methods to prevent workers at the state's worst prisons from transferring to better ones.
Public Safety Department spokesman Jerry Higgins says the agency does not comment on pending lawsuits. But he said the department supports its employees.
