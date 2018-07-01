South Dakota farming family awarded

Ordell and Shirley Oswald and their son, Jason, have education backgrounds. Even though they're not currently in the classroom, they teach and learn from each other on the farm.
The process of handing down information and experience to each succeeding generation has occurred since the Oswald farm was homesteaded in 1875 — while the land was still Dakota Territory. And the learning experience has already continued for another generation.
Jason and Sherri Oswald's son, Cody, is entering eighth grade at Yankton Middle School. The younger Oswald said he has gained so much already while watching other family members.
"I like the farm, and I try to help out as much as I can," Cody said. "It's great to be around animals and learn things about farming from my dad and grandpa. They're really experienced farmers."
The Oswalds' passion and success has earned them another reward. The Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce has selected the Ordell/Shirley and Jason/Sherri Oswald families as the "Farm Family of the Year."
"This was unexpected, but it's really an honor," Ordell told the Yankton Press and Dakotan .
The family received recognition during the annual Ag Gala. The Chamber's Agri-Business Committee receives the nominations and selects the winning family.
Ordell, Shirley, Jason and Sherri farm together in northern Yankton and southern Turner County. Ordell and Jason both grew up on the family farm.
The Oswald family operation will mark 143 years next month. The farm started with Ludwig Oswald, who homesteaded in Jamesville Township on July 12, 1875. He was followed in the farming operation by his son, Ludwig Oswald Jr. The next generation was Elwin Oswald, who was Ordell's father. Ordell farmed with Elwin into the early 2000s.
Ordell spoke of his family's deep roots in the Dakota soil.
"Our ancestors came from Germany by way of Russia. Then, they came to the United States and settled in Dakota Territory," he said. "They picked a spot and started a family, and our family has never (moved) away."
The family farms the Oswald homestead, but they actually live on Shirley's home place settled by the Brakvatne family from Norway.
Ordell has farmed his entire life. He graduated from Southern State College (later the University of South Dakota-Springfield) in 1967 with a degree in business education. He married Shirley in 1968, and they have three sons.
The Oswalds' sons and daughters-in-law are Jason and Sherri, Yankton; Jared and Amy, Spearfish; and Justin and Chasity, Rapid City. Ordell and Shirley have eight grandchildren.
Besides farming, education has remained a major part of the Oswalds' lives.
Shirley taught first, third and fifth grades for 20 years in the Sioux Falls, Parker and Viborg schools. She also taught piano lessons for 22 years, keeping her in contact with children on a regular basis.
Jason graduated from the University of Sioux Falls in 1994 with a math education degree. He married Sherri in 1995, and they have three children — Emily, Kelsey and Cody.
Following college graduation, Jason taught math in the Yankton School District. In addition, he coached football and basketball. In addition, he served as a radio announcer for the Yankton High School football games. Sherri has worked in Yankton for many years and presently serves as a social worker for Avera Health.
During his education career, Jason continued working part-time on the farm. He left teaching and coaching in order to enter full-time farming in 2011.
"I grew up working on the farm, and I continued doing it (as an adult)," he said. "I went to college and got into teaching, but I always did what I could to help out on the farm."
Agriculture can mean long hours of work throughout the year. However, life on the farm provides a great deal of freedom and flexibility, Jason said.
"There are times you don't choose your hours," he said. "But then there are times, like when it rained this week (and I couldn't farm), I was able to see my son play baseball. I couldn't have just left my job and done that if I was working 9 to 5. That part (of farm life) is absolutely great."
He enjoys farming, but Jason said he looks back with great memories about teaching and coaching in the Yankton School District. He enjoyed passing along knowledge and building relationships with his students.
"The best part was being around the kids," he said.
The Oswald farming operation consists of raising corn, soybeans and cattle. Both Ordell and Jason said it's been an exceptionally challenging spring for the cattle and crop business.
Low prices have been compounded by the spring weather, Ordell noted. The April snowstorms pushed back planting and hampered other farm work.
"This past April was very different," Ordell said. "They say (the heavy late snow) was a 20-year event. It made things really challenging."
The Oswalds remain active not only on the farm. They believe in giving back to their church and community.
Ordell has served on the South Dakota Extension Board, the Broom Tree board of directors, the county soil conservation board of directors and the Viborg Co-op Elevator Board. In addition, he has held many church-related positions.
Jason currently works with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).
What has been the secret to the Oswalds' success? Ordell pointed to the strong work ethic passed down to each generation.
"We have three boys, and they all know how to get things done," he said.
The Oswalds emphasize they live in the moment, enjoying life as it comes.
"As far as the future, we just take one day at a time," Ordell said. "You never know what the future holds.
Jason takes a more structured approach. "My dad accuses me of planning too much ahead," he said with a laugh.
Shirley sees life as constantly offering opportunities.
"Every day is a new day," she said. "You never know what's going to happen."
