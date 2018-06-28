New Columbus employer has hired 50 people, but could still use 100 more staffers

It has been up and running since early May, providing services nationwide to those people with impaired hearing and speech. Still, the Hamilton Relay call center in Columbus has plenty of room to grow on the job front.
The Aurora, Neb.-based operation, a division of Hamilton Telecommunications, said Thursday it has hired about 50 people thus far for its center at 1501 13th St., in an office building near the Lakebottom Park area. But it is still pushing toward a goal of 150 employees, if not more, said Dixie Ziegler, vice president of Hamilton Relay.
“We’ve got quite a bit of capacity in this facility and we’ve really been thrilled with the workforce we’re seeing here. So we’ve a great opportunity to continue to expand here in Columbus,” she said.
The company already has filled a variety of positions for its center, which handles captioned telephone calls for people who have hearing and speech disabilities. Ziegler said the services are free to those who qualify under the Americans With Disabilities Act.
Thus far, employees on the job in Columbus include supervisors, trainers, technicians, human resources staffers and call center operators. The facility has shifts from 8 a.m. until 1 a.m.
Additional call center operators are needed for the Columbus office, Ziegler said, with part- and full-time positions available. The online job description shows full-time workers are eligible for company-paid benefits. Those in training receive pay, then can become eligible to receive bonuses for performance and attendance.
“We’ve got several different programs for people to grow in their positions and grow in their pay,” she said. “So it’s a very competitive pay package and benefits package” that includes employer-paid health insurance.
The Hamilton Relay center in Columbus is the seventh for its Nebraska parent firm, which dates to a 1901 founding as a regional telephone company. Hamilton Relay was launched in 1991.
Hamilton CapTel offers service to individuals by allowing them to hear what is being said while also viewing word-for-word captions on a display screen. At the same time, the trained call center operators repeat what is being said by the caller who doesn’t have a hearing disability using voice recognition software. Captions can be in English or Spanish.
