Federal watchdog recommends Providence repay nearly $1.5M

A federal watchdog says it's recommending Providence repay nearly $1.5 million because it didn't properly administer an affordable housing program.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development's Office of Inspector General said Thursday the city didn't properly commit and disburse federal grant funds according to federal rules.
The grants are awarded to create affordable housing for low-income people.
A city spokesman said he couldn't immediately comment on the findings.
The office audited the city. It says HUD should require Providence to repay nearly $1.5 million in costs deemed ineligible because the program's requirements weren't properly met.
It says HUD should require Providence to justify the use of an additional $3 million or repay or reallocate it.
It says city officials didn't know enough about the program and disregarded federal requirements.
