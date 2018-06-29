Federal agency sues Hawaii health insurance provider

A federal civil rights agency has filed a lawsuit against one of Hawaii's largest health insurance providers, claiming it discriminated against a group of disabled workers.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claims the Hawaii Medical Service Association denied occasional leave for medical treatment to employees with disabilities without offering other options, violating the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
The suit filed Thursday claims the provider changed policy in 2013, forcing employees to work without the accommodation or to resign.
Association officials say the provider complies with federal law, adding that they have no further comment because they have not been served with the suit.
The lawsuit seeks back pay and other damages for the group.
