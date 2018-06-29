10 months of Nevada pot sales exceed year-end projection

File - In this April 20, 2018 file photo, Zechariah Jacobs shops for marijuana at the Exhale Nevada dispensary in Las Vegas. Nevada's marijuana regulators say they are trying to keep up with demands at recreational dispensaries, where sales continue to outpace projections. The Nevada Appeal reports the Interim Finance Committee approved an additional $1.5 million for the Department of Taxation to hire more security guards and staff to process background checks for workers at marijuana facilities. John Locher, File AP Photo