Do you really know what your kid's doing on that smartphone?

Jennea Bivens, left, talks with her 13-year-old daughter, Ayrial Miller, about the contacts in her Snapchat social media account while sitting on the couch in their Chicago apartment, Monday, June 18, 2018. Bivens uses a monitoring app to track and limit her daughter's phone use, but says there's no replacement for a face-to-face conversation, especially about social media. Tracking her daughter's social media, she says, can be "a full-time job." Martha Irvine AP Photo