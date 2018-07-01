Lawmakers: Vote on $37.4B budget delayed, but not in doubt

New Jersey lawmakers say votes on a $37.4 billion budget deal brokered with Gov. Phil Murphy are delayed but expected to be held.
Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg and Assemblyman John Burzichelli said Sunday the delay is technical and that the last-minute deal is not in any jeopardy.
The Democrat-controlled Assembly and Senate have scheduled votes on the spending plan Sunday morning.
The Democratic governor and leaders reached the deal late Saturday.
The deal finances spending increases by raising the income tax on people making $5 million and above from 8.97 percent to 10.75 percent. It also raises the business tax on companies making more than $1 million by an average of 2 percent over four years.
There will be no broad sales tax increase as part of the deal.
Comments