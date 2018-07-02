Tesla makes 5,000 Model 3s per week, but can it continue?

FILE- In this May 27, 2018, file photo, a 2018 Model 3 sedan sits at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Tesla Inc. made 5,031 lower-priced Model 3 electric cars during the last week of June, surpassing its often-missed goal of 5,000 per week. Tesla reported making 28,578 Model 3s from April through June, according to its quarterly production release on Monday, July 2. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo