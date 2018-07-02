Report: Federal Facebook probe now includes FBI, SEC

FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. The Washington Post reports that a federal probe into Facebook's sharing of user data with Cambridge Analytica now involves the FBI, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department, in addition to the Federal Trade Commission. Facebook confirmed to The Associated Press that it has received questions from these agencies and said it is cooperating with the probe. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo