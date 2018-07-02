Los Angeles kicks off long-delayed licensing for pot growers

FILE - This Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 file photo shows Donnie Anderson, a Los Angeles medical marijuana cultivator, retailer and co-owner of Western Caregivers, at one of his dispensaries in Los Angeles. The city will kick off the process for licensing marijuana cultivators and manufacturers on Aug. 1, 2018, but it's likely to be many months before any of those companies open their doors for business. Anderson says he's been paying rent for months for commercial space he can't use without a license. He told the city Cannabis Regulation Commission "we don't want to wait too much longer." Richard Vogel, File AP Photo