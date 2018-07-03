Florida editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Florida newspapers:
July 2
The Ocala Star Banner on the appointment of three state Supreme Court justices:
Floridians have a couple of political races brewing between now and August that are getting national attention. The governor's race, at least the Republican part of it, has Adam Putnam going up against Rep. Ron DeSantis. Putnam still leads in the polls, but it will be interesting to see what President Donald Trump's rather impassioned endorsement does to those numbers.
Gov. Rick Scott's race against Sen. Bill Nelson may end up being among the more expensive campaigns ever.
But there's a quieter issue that could mean far more in terms of its long term effects on the lives of everyday Floridians. We know from grade school there are three branches of government: Executive, legislative and judicial. And in Florida, the judicial has changed the face of the state, perhaps, more than either of the others.
Florida has three Supreme Court Justices age-limited out this year — Justices Peggy Quince, Barbara Pariente and Fred Lewis. A left-leaning court over the past decade is now slightly less so after liberal Justice James Perry retired in 2016 and was replaced by Scott with a conservative, Judge Alan Larson. Call it four left, three right.
The three justices officially leave office Jan. 8, 2019. Scott has made it clear he intends to name the three new Justices — which will completely change the balance of power to 6-1 on the conservative side.
That's huge.
The League of Women Voters filed suit to stop Scott's attempt, but was turned back by the state Supreme Court, itself. It ruled, with some irony, that it couldn't rule on an action that has not yet occurred.
Scott was nearly thwarted again by the Legislature this year, which passed a new law that anyone seeking federal office had to resign to run. That would have killed Scott's selection process. But, in the final days of the 2017 session, the law was amended — strictly at the behest of Scott — to exclude any official running for a federal office if he/she was planning on leaving anyway ... this is embarrassingly true.
Scott's candidacy for the Senate seat throws yet another hurdle in his quest to stack the high court. If he wins the Senate seat, Congress is scheduled to begin the 2019 term Jan. 3 — prior to the official retirement of the three justices and four days before Florida's new governor is sworn in on Jan. 8.
Legal scholars aren't seeing a way for Scott to get around this one, unless Congress changes its calendar.
So, absent that turn of events, Florida's new governor would be in line to put his/her stamp on the Supreme Court.
So, this gubernatorial election is about much more than a governor. It's about decades of judicial decisions, right or left.
There may be one more scenario that could play out, and it would likely cause a both a furor and, more than likely, a string of legal challenges.
It seems that Lt. Gov. Carlos López-Cantera could attempt use to his power, as what would essentially become Florida's governor for five days to put his own spin on the Supreme Court.
But, here's what's really interesting. If that happens, and there is a legal challenge, it is certain to be decided ultimately by the state Supreme Court. At that time, will it be 6-1 under a Republican administration or 4-3 under a Democratic administration?
It should be fun to watch.
Jun 29
The Sarasota Herald-Tribune on a judge backing voters on land conservation:
In a recent ruling, a circuit court judge effectively advised the Florida Legislature that it cannot implement a constitutional amendment any way that its members see fit.
Good for the judge.
Good for Floridians — in this case, the overwhelming majority of voters who in 2014 supported Amendment 1, which was simply titled "Water and Land Conservation — Dedicates funds to acquire and restore Florida conservation and recreation lands."
Environmental groups challenged the Legislature's implementation of the amendment, which was endorsed by 75 percent (4.2 million) of those who voted on the measure. Amendment 1 was approved by 78 percent of voters in Sarasota County and 76 percent in Manatee County.
In other words, the water and land conservation amendment won in a landslide.
The amendment had several key requirements, and was proposed and adopted because the Legislature and governor failed to perform two vital tasks:
. Allocate sufficient revenue to satisfy a portion of the Florida Constitution that states: "It shall be the policy of the state to conserve and protect its natural resources and scenic beauty. Adequate provision shall be made by law ... for the conservation and protection of natural resources."
. Meet the terms and intent of the Land Acquisition Trust Fund. Florida and its taxpayers made substantial investments in acquisition and preservation until 2009, when the state drastically reduced or eliminated funding of the premier program for acquisition — Florida Forever.
The Great Recession did force the Legislature to prioritize spending, and the revenues for the acquisition fund — from documentary stamps on real estate transactions — plummeted. But after the recession, conservation funding still lagged while revenues rose.
Amendment 1 had two main requirements:
. The state would allocate 33 percent of net revenues from the so-called doc stamps to water and land conservation.
. The revenues would be used to "acquire, restore, improve, and manage conservation lands including wetlands and forests; fish and wildlife habitat; lands protecting water resources and drinking water sources, including the Everglades, and the water quality of rivers, lakes, and streams; beaches and shores; outdoor recreational lands; working farms and ranches; and historic or geologic sites."
The plaintiffs made a compelling case that the Legislature had not fulfilled the terms of the amendment. They cited a laundry list of expenses that, we suspect, few Floridians who voted for Amendment 1 would view as consistent with the amendment's language and their intent. For instance, the lawsuit cited the use of funds for vehicles, office personnel and other expenditures that should be covered by the general fund.
Circuit Judge Charles Dodson, based in Leon County (home to Tallahassee, the state capital), clearly agreed with the plaintiffs' arguments. He noted that proposed amendments to the state constitution are reviewed by the Florida Supreme Court for, among other things, clarity.
An appeal is likely, unfortunately.
Perhaps Dodson's ruling will be reversed. But this much is clear for now: At least one judge agreed that the implementation of Amendment One was mishandled, a view likely consistent with that of the 4.2 million Floridians who voted in favor of the measure.
July 1
The Palm Beach Post on preparing for higher flood-insurance rates:
Long before the invading sea reaches our homes, it could upend our region's economy. And soon.
In just two or three years, Congress may change the way it sets rates in FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) to reflect more realistic assessments of risk, including the expected impacts of sea-level rise.
According to the chairman of Miami's Sea Level Rise Committee, FEMA officials believe the largest provider of flood insurance in the United States will be aligning the cost of premiums much closer to the heightened risks of flooding. And that the changes will come sooner than many expect.
Indicating that change is in the air, a FEMA spokesperson said Friday that the agency plans to announce a risk-rating "redesign" next year that will "will allow us to better reflect the resilience and vulnerability of homes and other structures covered under the NFIP." It would begin in 2020.
"This is a big game-changer," Wayne Pathman says. "South Florida is ground zero, in many studies, for the economic impact of sea-level rise. So I've said many times that the tip of the spear of this economic issue is insurance."
Rather than focusing on how high the sea level will be in 2060 or 2100, more concern should be on the economics, Pathman told The Post Editorial Board. "Because those things are already changing."
The move to so-called "risk-based assessments" will likely jack up the cost of flood insurance to as much as wind-storm insurance "or more" in the next five to 10 years, said Pathman, a Miami attorney who is also chairman of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce. He sees rates rising 25 percent to 60 percent in the near term, and more after that.
In high-risk areas — and much of Florida is a high-risk area — real estate will get more expensive. The higher costs will ripple through banking, bonding and taxation. It might not be long, Pathman warns, before "30-year mortgages will be a thing of the past."
Put it together, and investors could start bailing on South Florida long before the waters arrive. "Once risk-based assessment takes hold, it sends a message to the world that this place is too risky," Pathman said at a community meeting reported by WLRN.
As harsh as the consequences will be for our region, there are sound reasons to reform the federal program, which was created 50 years ago to help people affordably repair their homes after flooding. It is now $24 billion in debt and its authorization to issue new policies is set to end on July 31.
The program's finances have been battered as floods have become frequent, damage more extensive, and about 20 percent of the 5 million policyholders pay artificially low premiums that don't reflect the true likelihood of flood damage.
Against all common sense, those unrealistic rates encourage development in flood-prone zones. More than 30,000 properties have flooded an average of five times each and been rebuilt each time through the NFIP. Some of these properties have been flooded more than 30 times.
At present, the NFIP ties its rate-setting to floodplain maps drawn up by FEMA. But the maps aren't all that precise. And because the maps are based on historical data, they don't take into account the heavier storms we've been seeing in recent years, let alone predicted increases in the sea level.
The most logical reforms would match premiums more realistically to each property's flood risk. This would require better maps and more precise assessments. Any reform must also include financial help to ease the sticker shock for lower-income homeowners.
No place will be more susceptible to higher flood-insurance rates than Florida. As the Union of Concerned Scientists recently reported, 64,000 homes statewide will be vulnerable to chronic flooding by 2045 ("chronic" defined as 26 flood events per year). That's not even 30 years away. These are risk factors that insurers and global investors are already discussing.
It sounds grim. But there are things we can do to minimize the economic threat.
Pathman urges us to think back to 1992's Hurricane Andrew. That disaster could have been catastrophic for insurance rates. But it wasn't. Why? Because Florida passed the nation's most stringent building codes. Today's buildings have a greatly reduced risk of falling apart in a hurricane. The insurance industry has taken note. Premiums haven't soared.
By the same token, if we can demonstrate that we are reducing the risk of property loss from increased flooding, insurers will restrain insurance rates and investors will keep believing in South Florida. In other words, we apply the lessons learned from Hurricane Andrew to sea-level rise.
To do that, Pathman is advocating that Miami create a 40-year action plan, as soon as possible, to show the investment and insurance worlds that the city is doing all it can to tamp down the risks of future damage.
Ideas include a high-resolution map of the city to help developers and homeowners evaluate and adapt to sea-level risk; zoning code modifications; a revised stormwater master plan that factors in rising seas; guidelines and incentives encouraging designers to build more resilient structures; economic and catastrophe modeling; a strategy for where seawalls could be effectively used as barriers.
But Miami can't act alone. Its government must join with other local governments, because rising water doesn't respect municipal or county boundaries. The business community must be invited in, as well.
This sounds like a smart policy for all South Florida. If we don't want insurance rates to dictate our economic future, we must show the markets that we intend to adapt our environment to the more watery world that's coming.
We've done it with hurricanes. We can do it with rising water.
