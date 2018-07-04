Oral Navajo history, culture preserved on reel-to-reel tape

ADVANCE FOR USE ON JULY 4, 2018 AND THEREAFTER In this Thursday, June 14, 2018 photo, this tape is part of a special collection of more than 1,700 reel-to-reel magnetic tapes, containing interviews with Navajo elders and medicine people conducted in the 1960s-1970s that are currently stored in the library inside the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, Ariz. Gallup Independent via AP Vita Volkert