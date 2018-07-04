Traffic 'nightmare' for New York-bound motorists, but when?

FILE - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018, file photo, traffic spirals up-and-down a section of Route 495 to the Lincoln Tunnel, in Weehauken, N.J., with the New York City skyline in the background. New Jersey towns along the busy highway leading to the Lincoln Tunnel into New York City could see traffic jams when a bridge repair project closes a lane in each direction. It’s just not clear when. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo