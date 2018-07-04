84 workers to lose jobs as North Carolina snack plant closes

A snack plant is closing in North Carolina, leaving 84 employees without a job.
Great American Snacks said in federal paperwork it will close its Monroe plant in September because it building and equipment are old.
The Charlotte Observer reports that the plant filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice earlier this week.
Great American Snacks parent company McCain Foods bought a plant in Nampa, Idaho, in 2016. The plants make specialty appetizers liked breaded vegetable and cheese snacks.
The company says it will offer North Carolina workers a severance package and assistance in finding new jobs.
Comments