Rest of whiskey storage warehouse collapses in Kentucky

FILE - In this Friday June 22, 2018 file photo provided by the Bardstown, Ky., Fire Department, debris is piled in a heap after a section of a bourbon storage warehouse at the Barton 1792 Distillery collapsed, in Bardstown, Ky. Nelson County Emergency Management spokesman Milt Spalding says the remainder of the massive structure collapsed Wednesday, July 4, 2018. He says no injuries were reported in either collapse. Bardstown Fire Department via AP, File Chief Billy Mattingly