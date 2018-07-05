New family owned and operated farm market opens in Columbus

The Columbus location of William L. Brown Farm Market recently opened at 2301 Airport Thruway. It's family owned and operated and has a wide variety of farm-fresh produce and “Farmer Brown” brand gourmet foods. Their other store is in Montezuma, Ga.
It's time to help the United Way "stuff the bus"

The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley kicked off Thursday morning its fifth annual Stuff the Bus initiative, a school supply drive benefiting students in need at Title One elementary schools in Muscogee, Harris and Russell Counties.

Toys R Us is closing all of its U.S. stores

The chain’s CEO said the plan is to liquidate all U.S. stores, and likely those in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain. Stores in Canada, central Europe and Japan would remain open for potential buyers for those assets.