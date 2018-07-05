New family owned and operated farm market opens in Columbus
The Columbus location of William L. Brown Farm Market recently opened at 2301 Airport Thruway. It's family owned and operated and has a wide variety of farm-fresh produce and “Farmer Brown” brand gourmet foods. Their other store is in Montezuma, Ga.
Hamilton Relay at 1501 13th Street provides telecommunication services for the hearing impaired that are often provided for free by state and federal programs. Columbus is the Nebraska-based company's second Georgia location
The W.C. Bradley Company is repurposing a Columbus warehouse as a sound stage for film production. Columbus State University plans to move its Georgia Film Academy program there, expanding, with plans to provide more trained set production workers.
The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley kicked off Thursday morning its fifth annual Stuff the Bus initiative, a school supply drive benefiting students in need at Title One elementary schools in Muscogee, Harris and Russell Counties.
Liberty Utilities hosted Wednesday the Columbus stop of the Clean Energy Roadshow. Organizers displayed several all-electric vehicles, including the BMW i3, a 2018 Nissan LEAF SV, and a Tesla Model 3. Here's a quick look at some of the technology.
Fazoli's at 6589 Whittlesey Blvd. in Columbus officially opened Tuesday morning after a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony. Allen Peake, co-owner, says Fazoli's is a quick service pasta restaurant that's known for its breadsticks. Here's a quick look.
Before he was twelve hours old, newborn Thomas "Banks" Cashbaugh had saved more than $1,500 dollars for his college education. He did so thanks to a gift from the Path2College529 Plan, and being the first "529 Day Baby" at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Volunteers pitched in recently to create a "Giving Garden" at Feeding the Valley Food Bank. They hope the food grown on site can first be added to meals for children and seniors. Eco Landscaping & Design was among the groups volunteering.
Ride on Bikes has been named a Bicycle Friendly Business at a platinum level, making it the first and only with this designation in Georgia and the 43rd in the nation. Ride on Bikes was presented the award prior to the Ride with the Mayor Tuesday.
As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, Kinetic Credit Union presented Thursday artwork featuring historical photographs of local schools to the Muscogee County School District's Committee. It features pictures from the late-1800s to the mid-1960s.
The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded more than $81,000 worth of life-saving equipment to three area departments Thursday. Phenix City Fire Rescue, the Tazewell VFD, and Talbot County EMA/Fire/E911 received the grants. Here's the 411.
The Development Authority of Columbus recently issued a Request for Qualifications(RFQ) for the development of a convention hotel adjacent to the Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center. Here's a brief explainer about the proposal.
Crossroads Pharmacy, Coffee & Gifts in Smiths Station, Alabama celebrated their grand opening Thursday morning. Pharmacist Ann Deaton Redding and her husband Dickey Redding are the owners. It's located at 867 Lee Road 248.
