City approves plan for hospital to seek lease proposals

A Mississippi Delta city is approving a plan for a hospital to seek an outside manager.
The Greenwood City Council on Tuesday approved a request by the Greenwood Leflore Hospital board to seek proposals to lease the hospital.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports Leflore County supervisors already approved the move on behalf of the county, which co-owns the hospital with the city.
The hospital lost $5.9 million in 2015-2016, increasing to $22.4 million in 2016-2017, mostly because of a change in accounting standards
Hospital board Vice Chairman Sammy Foster has said the board wants to consider all options.
The newspaper reports the hospital has been in talks with Baptist Health System of Memphis, Tennessee, and the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Hospital board members fired CEO Jim Jackson in March.
