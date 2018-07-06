6 major wealth funds agree to encourage greener economy

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Solar Tech Joshua Valdez, left, and Senior Plant Manager Tim Wisdom walk past solar panels at a Pacific Gas and Electric Solar Plant, in Dixon, Calif. A California legislative panel is debating a proposal to move up the state's target for using 50 percent renewable energy from 2030 to 2026. It would also set the goal of 100 percent renewable energy use by 2045. Rich Pedroncelli, file AP Photo