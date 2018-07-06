The Latest: France says Americans will be hurt by US tariffs

In this June, 19, 2018 photo, a jockey truck driver waits for his load of a shipping container to clear his trailer as a shore crane lifts the 40-foot onto the container vessel Ever Linking at the Port of Savannah in Savannah, Ga. The U.S. has threatened to impose 25 percent duties on $34 billion in Chinese products starting Friday, July 6, and China has said it will fire back with corresponding tariffs. Stephen B. Morton AP Photo