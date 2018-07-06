Fire destroys building at central Nebraska vineyard

An early morning fire has destroyed a building at a central Nebraska vineyard.
The Kearney Hub reports that fire crews responded to the Cedar Hills Vineyard near Ravenna at 5:40 a.m. Thursday. Ravenna Fire Chief DeWayne Thomsen says the building was "completely burned up" when crews arrived.
Thomsen says he believes the structure was a utility shed where the owners Clay and Heidi Schutz produce their wine.
The Schutzes said in a Facebook post that their winery/production building and guest house were affected by the fire. They say the tasting room was not harmed.
Thomsen says the Nebraska State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire's cause.
