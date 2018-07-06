Bryant still plans special session on transportation money

Gov. Phil Bryant says he's looking at calling Mississippi lawmakers back for a special session in August to earmark money for transportation.
Bryant says Friday he still wants to compile money from tax collection on internet sales, newly legalized sports betting and a state lottery to increase spending.
The Republican governor says he also wants an agreement on how the state should spend $700 million in economic damage payments from oil company BP PLC following the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. He says the money should be used on the Gulf Coast.
Bryant says his goal is to increase transportation spending by $200 million a year.
He says House Speaker Philip Gunn of Clinton still opposes a lottery, but Bryant hopes to get a House vote on creating a lottery.
