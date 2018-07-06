Reaction to the trade battle between China and the US

In this June 21, 2018, photo, Parrish Akins plants cotton seeds on his farm in Nashville, Ga. Akins estimates that 50 percent of his cotton is exported out of the country, China being one of the main recipients. “We’re very concerned about tariffs,” said Akins, who despite the potential effects on his business supports Trump’s policy on tariffs. “We’ll suffer in the short term but the long term effects of fair trade will be positive for American agriculture and American industry.” David Goldman AP Photo