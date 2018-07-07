Backed by Prince Harry, conservation group expands in Africa

FILE -- In this file photo photo taken Monday, May 23, 2016, Erik Mararv, the manager of the Garamba National Park in Congo, is photographed against a poster backdrop of elephants during an interview with The Associated Press in Johannesburg. Poachers and other armed groups have killed and plundered in the park for decades, but there are reports that illegal activity there is dropping since the wildlife conservation group African Parks has expanded its operations across the continent. Themba Hadebe, File AP Photo