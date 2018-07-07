California lawmakers face dozens of key bills in final month

FILE -- In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo Solar Tech Joshua Valdez, left, and Senior Plant ManagerTim Wisdom walk past solar panels and at a Pacific Gas and Electric Solar Plant, in Vacaville, Calif. When California lawmakers return from their summer recess in August 2018, among the high-profile bills to consider is whether to bump up renewal energy mandates and setting a goal of getting all of California's energy from carbon-free sources by 2045. Rich Pedroncelli, file AP Photo