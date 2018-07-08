Homestead may demolish its ill-fated sliver of MLB history

This undated photo shows the Homestead baseball stadium in Homestead, Fla. The stadium has been a lot of things in its time - a practice field for striking major-leaguers, a clandestine clubhouse for kids, a place where petty criminals were booked and held before moving to county jail, but mostly, a bit of an embarrassing money-suck for the city. Now, Homestead is considering bids to demolish the aging structure, a move that could seal the fate of one man's 30-year old dream that never came true. Miami Herald via AP Sarah Blaskey