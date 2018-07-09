Nissan says exhaust tests were altered in latest scandal

FILE - This June 14, 2018, file photo, shows a Nissan logo on a Nissan Concept 2020 Vision Gran Truismo on display at the automaker's showroom in Tokyo. Nissan Motor Co. says it has altered results of exhaust emissions and fuel economy tests of its new vehicles sold in Japan, in the latest misconduct to surface at the Japanese automaker. Shuji Kajiyama, File AP Photo