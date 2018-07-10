Russian cargo ship makes fastest-ever trip to space station

In this photo provided by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, Russian cargo ship Souz 2,1A takes off from the launch pad at Russia's main space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. A Russian cargo ship has delivered a fresh load of fuel, food, and other supplies for the International Space Station. The Progress MS-09 lifted off as scheduled at 3:51 a.m. Tuesday (5:51 p.m. EDT Monday) from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. (Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service photo via AP)