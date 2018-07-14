Wisconsin entrepreneur creates natural deodorants, balms

ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, JULY 14 - In this Thursday, June 28, 2018, Dave Gobeli, general manager of American Provenance, pours deodorant into tubes as Anna Konstanty applies packaging labels at the company’s current facility in Blue Mounds, Wis. Production of the company’s natural personal care products is all done by hand at a farm in the town of Blue Mounds, but American Provenance will move this summer to larger quarters in a commercial building in the town to better suit the company’s growing sales. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) Steve Apps AP