Rent a tent: Startup matches landowners with campers

In this Friday, June 29, 2018, photo, Michael D'Agostino, right, sits with Robert and Sally McCracken at their Tentrr campsite in Sand Lake, N.Y. D'Agostino, CEO of Tentrr, says it's like Airbnb or Uber for the great outdoors, providing a platform for landowners to earn some cash by sharing secluded and scenic sites for camping. Mary Esch AP Photo