Oldest surviving state prison to reopen after 9 years

A national landmark and state archaeological site is re-opening in Connecticut after being closed for nine years because of structural repairs.
The public will be able to begin visiting the Old New-Gate Prison and Copper Mine on Saturday.
It's the site of the first operating copper mine in the North American colonies, beginning in 1705. The colony of Connecticut acquired the mine in 1773 and converted it into a prison for convicted criminals. Connecticut abandoned the site in 1827 because it was considered costly and inhumane to operate it as a prison.
The state later re-acquired the property in 1968 and turned it into a museum. It's the oldest surviving state prison in the nation.
Officials say the site will be open on weekends, Mondays and Fridays through October 29.
Comments