Northwest Arkansas officials plan for better future economy

An economic nonprofit in northwestern Arkansas is working to guide the region's development in the next three years to improve economic activity and the quality of life.
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Northwest Arkansas Council has unveiled more than 50 recommendations that touch on education and career training, housing, entrepreneurship, transportation and the arts. The council, based in Springdale, includes executives from the region's largest companies, schools and health care systems.
The plan focuses on partnership and calls on the University of Arkansas to double research and development spending to about $300 million a year.
Council CEO Nelson Peacock says the group decided for its latest plan to consider both incremental improvements and major, transformative change.
