Malaysian lawmakers take oath, including indicted ex-leader

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad takes the oath during swearing-in ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, July 16, 2018. Malaysian lawmakers have taken their oath in Parliament. The swearing-in ceremony of 221 lawmakers Monday marked the start of the first Parliament session after Najib’s long-ruling coalition was ousted in May 9 elections, ushering in Malaysia’s first change of power since independence from Britain in 1957. Yam G-Jun AP Photo