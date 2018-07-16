Editorials from around New England:
CONNECTICUT
The Day
July 9
Buried under layers of politicking, the General Assembly's vote not to override Governor Malloy's veto of restrictions on Hartford's bailout could seem anticlimactic. Another thing not done. Rather, it's the signal the financial sector has been awaiting: that the capital of Connecticut now has the means — and had better have the will — to pay off its debt and build a sustainable future.
On Monday, three of Connecticut's major corporations announced they were fulfilling the first installment of a five-year pledge to collectively contribute $10 million per year in support of the city's budget for law enforcement, recreation and the Hartford Public Library.
Travelers, Aetna and the Hartford Financial Service group, all based in Hartford for decades, said their pledge reflects what the city's fiscal stability means to their employees and is made out of a commitment to Mayor Luke Bronin's multi-decade fiscal plan. They made it clear they would be watching closely for the promised reforms.
The three represent the private aspect of a mostly publicly funded plan. The state signed a contract with the city earlier this year to pay off about $534 million in obligations, plus interest. State funding will be about $40 million annually for up to 20 or 30 years. The corporate support comes to about 25 percent of the state commitment for the first five years, and what may or may not be a renewable pledge after that.
In special session June 25, a Republican measure to override the Malloy veto failed to get enough votes. The vetoed bill would have curtailed the state's long-term commitment by allowing future legislatures to budget less in general aid for Hartford, effectively offsetting the amount going to debt service.
While the math sounds good for state spending, months of discussion during the regular legislative session had shown that the bond ratings services, particularly Moody's, considered the long-term commitment to be evidence of the state's and the city's seriousness about fiscal stability. The effort to take away with one hand what was promised in the other wasn't going to fool the financial sector, and it would have sent a terrible message about Connecticut's dealings.
We like the public-private handshake that this week's contribution confers on the city. It's far-sighted on the part of the corporations as well as a responsible giveback by companies well accustomed to making major donations to hospitals, arts, culture and sporting events. This will somewhat ease Hartford's budgetary burden in hosting many of Connecticut's high-profile, tax-exempt non-profits.
Now it's up to Bronin and the Hartford team to bring the city's business practices up to 21st-century standards, to actively recruit new employers and to guard against any corrupt or lackadaisical habits that may linger from past administrations. Early successes should be used to inspire more partnering, and a goal should be to lower the amount the state will ultimately have to pay off.
Everyone is watching — and hoping.
MASSACHUSETTS
The Boston Globe
July 11
For a region that prides itself as a leader against climate change, the numbers were sobering: As recently as Monday, 19 percent of New England's energy supply came from oil, and 7 percent from coal, according to the grid operator. Rates had climbed even higher on the worst days of the recent cold spell, when power plants in New England burned tons of the dirtiest fuels available. On some days, oil accounted for more than 30 percent of the region's energy mix.
It's 2018. Coal and oil shouldn't play any role generating New England's electricity, something that almost all policy makers in liberal-minded Massachusetts claim to believe. So what went wrong, and how can it be fixed?
Two culprits stand out. First, efforts by some environmental activists to block natural gas infrastructure, mainly pipelines, have had the opposite of their intended effect. The goal was to prevent more greenhouse gas emissions, but the constraints on natural gas have forced electricity generators to turn to high-emission coal and oil instead. Gas is a fossil fuel, but it releases less carbon than coal and oil. The region would have produced less pollution this month, not more, if it had better gas infrastructure.
Critics of pipelines argue that energy policy shouldn't be dictated by extreme weather. Maybe, but policy makers can't ignore it, either: It predictably gets cold in New England, and when it does, the region needs to be able to meet its energy needs without burning coal or oil.
The second takeaway is that foot-dragging on the development of new renewable energy sources is taking a toll, and that policy makers should place a priority on speed as they manage an ongoing clean-energy procurement.
Long before this latest cold snap, regulators and utilities were sifting through 46 bids to provide long-term clean energy contracts to Massachusetts. They range from proposals for solar panels at old gravel pits in Connecticut to wind farms in Maine to hydropower in Canada. The contracts stem from a 2015 energy bill signed by Governor Charlie Baker, which left regulators with some discretion how to evaluate the bids. Factors like cost, speed, job creation, and the mitigation offered to localities could all factor into the state's decisions.
The companies behind the bids have been jockeying to present their competitive advantage as most important. The Northern Pass project claims it would come online fastest. A Central Maine power bid may be cheapest. Job creation numbers inside Massachusetts would be small for most of the bids, though they differ in the details.
Since well before Baker became governor, clean energy policy in Massachusetts has been beset by a perfect-is-the-enemy-of-the-good mentality that's at odds with the urgency of climate change. The state is in danger of missing its 2020 greenhouse gas reduction goal, in part because the Legislature lost so much time searching energy sources that ticked every conceivable box — local, carbon-free, cheap, etc. In the first round, officials should lean toward bids from experienced companies that offer the fastest, most economical strategy for meeting the state's needs. A second energy procurement, focused on offshore wind, is scheduled for later this year, and that would be a more appropriate time to consider projects' economic development potential and local job creation.
When Pilgrim nuclear power plant shuts down in about two years, it will take a huge chunk of carbon-free electricity with it. The experience of the last few weeks suggests that the dirtiest sources of power will be all too ready to fill the resulting gap. It's up to state officials to ensure that cleaner sources are ready too.
RHODE ISLAND
The Providence Journal
July 12
The Rhode Island legislative commission set up to "study" the line-item veto this year proved to be, as we had feared, as phony as a three-dollar bill. While cynically pretending that the idea would get a thorough analysis, House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello stacked the commission with opponents of the reform.
The panel was a fluorescent sign that Mr. Mattiello — determined not to relinquish what he sees as his personal power — simply did not care what two-thirds of the voters want. For years, Rhode Islanders have pleaded for this check on corruption that benefits 44 other states. But such citizens do not rate attention on Smith Hill.
The man the speaker made co-chairman of the panel, Kenneth Marshall — the senior deputy majority leader and vice chairman of the House Finance Committee — did not even bother to conceal his disdain for the public.
A Bristol Democrat, Representative Marshall sneered that the line-item veto had been "thrown out there as a sound bite — as a political football." Mr. Marshall accused The Providence Journal of trying to "drive public opinion" through its editorials, without providing readers "with the necessary information to make a good decision."
As co-chairman, Mr. Marshall failed egregiously in his duty to study the reform in detail. He did not explore how a workable version might be implemented in Rhode Island. He did not even call anyone to testify from Massachusetts, right next door, which has a well-functioning line-item veto.
Now we have further evidence that Mr. Marshall — who decided against running for reelection this year — is not particularly attuned to conducting himself properly in public office.
Mr. Marshall had to file a corrected version of a year's worth of campaign-finance disclosure reports last week while under audit by the state Board of Elections. The amended filing, covering January through March, showed $11,150 in previously undisclosed donations.
He also admitted in an interview that he charged a personal trip to Delray Sands Resort, in Highland Beach, Florida, to his campaign account. He claimed that he has two green credit cards and simply confused them. All this came out, however, after a complaint was filed against him. Nor was it his first trouble with the Board of Elections.
Mr. Marshall insisted that his intentions were not "nefarious" — that he simply found the campaign laws difficult to comply with. "It's not something an average individual can really grasp," he said.
This is the man Speaker Mattiello chose to run a panel studying complex matters of constitutional law and the balance of power.
All this, of course, has provided fodder for Mr. Mattiello's opponent in his Cranston district, Republican Steven Frias.
"In 2016, Speaker Mattiello promised a vetting process for appointments to House leadership positions," Frias said. "Instead we got Marshall, who we learned is the latest member of Mattiello's team unable to follow the law."
Mr. Frias has a point. Why has Speaker Mattiello failed to make sure his leadership team understands the campaign finance laws and is fully complying with them? What does it take?
And what does it say about Speaker Mattiello that he made Mr. Marshall the umpire over an important government reform that the public has long demanded?
VERMONT
The Caledonian-Record
July 12
Yesterday we published two letters.
The first letter was from Kendall Lambert, an Orleans County resident and candidate for the Vermont House. Lambert wrote to explain her departure from the Republican Party, and intention to run as an independent.
She wrote (in part):
"I originally sought the Republican nomination because I consider myself a conservative. I believe in small government, fiscal responsibility, lower taxes, local control and I promise to fight tooth and nail for the individual liberties and freedoms guaranteed to us in the founding documents of our country — including our right to bear arms.
"But here's the truth: I also support gay marriage, sound immigration policy with a clear pathway to citizenship, racial equality, our common environment, and our teachers, first responders, police, and military personnel. Unfortunately, this cannot be reconciled with the Republican Party as it is today and I want nothing to do with it."
The "final straw" for Kendall was the failure of local Republicans (in step with their national party-mates) to condemn the immigration policy of President Trump to separate children from parents attempting to enter the country illegally.
The second letter was from Chet Greenwood, the chairman of the Orleans County Republican Committee. Greenwood accurately explains the child separation issue is largely an impassioned red herring by the Democrats; less inhumane than commonly portrayed in media reports; and significantly more nuanced than Kendall acknowledges. He calls Kendall out for being cavalier with facts.
We think they both make great points in a dispute that belies a Trump-made crisis for Republicans.
We recall the parting words of U.S. Senator Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, when he announced his surprise retirement last fall. Flake, one of the Republican Party's most decent, likable, intelligent, and courageous Senators, has genuine conservative/libertarian bona fides. But he sharply differed with Trump on trade; immigration; the staggering accumulation of national debt; and issues of decency, civility and tolerance.
In his parting speech on the Senate floor, he said:
We have again forgotten who we are supposed to be. There is a sickness in our system — and it is contagious.
How many more disgraceful public feuds with Gold Star families can we witness in silence before we ourselves are disgraced?
How many more times will we see moral ambiguity in the face of shocking bigotry and shrug it off?
How many more childish insults do we need to see hurled at a hostile foreign power before we acknowledge the senseless danger of it?
How much more damage to our democracy and to the institutions of American liberty do we need to witness in silence before we count ourselves as complicit in that damage?
Nine months of this administration is enough for us to stop pretending that this is somehow normal, and that we are on the verge of some sort of pivot to governing, to stability. Nine months is more than enough for us to say, loudly and clearly: Enough.
The outcome of this is in our hands. We can no longer remain silent, merely observing this train wreck, passively, as if waiting for someone else to do something. The longer we wait, the greater the damage, the harsher the judgment of history.
Those problems all predated the immigration flap and said nothing about Trump's war on media or his profligacy . both of which we find immutably vexing.
The most recent temporary budget resolution in Washington - for instance - totally plundered provisions to restrain deficit spending, and added another $320 billion to the deficit immediately. Further, it suspended the debt ceiling so it can't be a fiscal restraint until 2019, after which it resumes at whatever level of debt Congress has created by that time.
The really terrible thing about the budget "deal" is that the leadership of both parties in Congress, and of course Donald Trump, have totally abandoned any sense of fiscal restraint and balanced budgets (one-time pillars of the GOP).
Peter Baker of the New York Times expressed this succinctly when he said that Congress has "solved their partisan differences by spending other people's money."
Sen. Rand Paul, a libertarian fiscal hawk, appropriately said "When the Democrats are in power, Republicans appear to be the conservative party. But when Republicans are in power, it seems there is no conservative party."
Commentator Michael Swartz pointed out that "For their part, Democrats complained loudly about raising the deficit by $1.5 trillion over 10 years (a spurious number anyway) with the recently passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, but they're now dead silent about similar amounts of deficit spending.
The national debt is on a steady upward march, because neither party can summon the courage to put the brakes on spending, and neither party can survive by calling for increasing tax revenues to cover it.
We're with Kendall . we can't stomach either party.
MAINE
The Portland Press Herald
July 11
It is one of the central tenets of American jurisprudence that everyone is equal under the law. And although the legal system doesn't always live up to that promise, the Legislature this week made it a little more fair.
No longer will someone's driver's license be suspended for failure to pay fines for non-driving violations, a practice that essentially created two justice systems — one for people who can afford fines and for whom the imposition of fines is a minor inconvenience, and another for those who can't.
For those who can't afford them, fines can be a punishment far outweighing the crime. When someone fails to pay a fine — or, typically, fails to show up in court to explain why he or she can't pay - their driver's license is suspended, leaving them to choose between getting around without a car in a rural state with little public transportation, and breaking the law.
As one might assume, that's no choice at all. You have to go to work, the store or the doctor. So you drive, and sooner or later, because you go a little too fast, a headlight's out or you roll through a stop sign, your luck runs out.
At that time, a police stop means more fines and fees, at the very least. And if you couldn't afford the fines before, you certainly can't now. Buried in fines and fees and unable to legally drive - that's heavy punishment for making a small mistake or two while being poor.
It is a backward system in so many ways, and in less than 90 days, it will be no more, after lawmakers on Monday overturned Gov. LePage's veto of L.D. 1190.
It's no surprise that LePage approved of the practice, which has its roots in the tough-on-crime philosophy that so failed in the war on drugs, and which the governor has sought to apply whenever and wherever possible.
In his veto message, LePage said the threat of a license suspension "serves as a strong motivator" for people to pay their fines. But there is no motivator strong enough to make money appear where it is not, and making just restitution to the state doesn't get any easier as fines and fees mount and the violator is unable to get around.
In any case, there are other ways that courts can compel a person to pay. They can garnish wages, impose liens or order community service instead - all are arguably easier and cheaper for the court to administer. This isn't an argument for eliminating consequences, but for making sure that the consequences aren't beyond reason.
Fines are meant to influence behavior, not bury a person in debt and isolate them from everyday life for minor violations. Thankfully, the Legislature recognized that and took an important step toward a more just justice system.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
The Concord Monitor
July 13
Protesters made their voices heard outside of Concord City Hall on Monday night. The Trump administration's policy of separating children and parents at the nation's southern border is abhorrent, and a group of 50 or so people asked the city council to say so, loudly and officially.
The protesters were right to push for a resolution. This inhumane piece of American immigration policy - which has been met with outrage and condemnation across the political spectrum - must not be forgotten nor forgiven; it must never become an acceptable component of border security. But in deciding not to speak out as a body, the city council was also correct. If councilors took an official stand on every humanitarian crisis and injustice, it is all they would ever do.
As Mayor Jim Bouley and Councilor Rob Werner suggested, it is more important that Concord continue to be a welcoming place for all people, and the city is performing well in that regard. From the new community center and improvements to Keach Park on the Heights, to the annual multicultural festival and Welcoming Week in September, to outreach efforts by the police department, as well as all of the gestures of kindness and empathy we see, hear and read about daily, it seems to us that Concord's collective heart extends far beyond its geographical footprint. While America has lost much of its shine in the eyes of the world over the past couple of years, the goodness emanating from the American people has only grown stronger. Those who boldly speak truth to power are part of that, as are the people who are changing the world quietly and incrementally, one marginalized person at a time, here and abroad. They are everywhere.
Last week, for example, the Boston Globe and reporter Deirdre Fernandes told the story of Southern New Hampshire University's online degree program for refugees - "the innocent casualties and castoffs of human conflict." SNHU began the effort in Rwanda in 2013, the Globe reports, and has since expanded to Kenya, Malawi, South Africa and Lebanon. This is a creative business model for a university trying to carve out a niche in a competitive industry, but more importantly, it's a path to someplace better for millions of people with little reason for hope. The program is the very essence of American soft power. While President Donald Trump is telling refugees and immigrants they are not valued, SNHU is showing them otherwise. That matters for people who dream of where an education might take them; it will matter for their children, who will know America as a place of opportunity despite the dark shadow cast by its government.
The higher purpose of political resistance is to lay the groundwork for something better, and there is no single way to achieve that goal. "Something better" begins, has always begun, with the way one exists in the world and spreads outwardly from there.
