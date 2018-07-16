Gas prices fall 1 cent, to $2.89 a gallon in Rhode Island

The price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island is down this week.
AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey released Monday that the price of self-serve, regular is averaging $2.89 per gallon, a penny lower than last week.
That's two cents higher than the national average and 64 cents per gallon higher than it was a year ago.
AAA found self-serve, regular gasoline selling for as low as $2.68 per gallon and as high as $3.09 in Rhode Island.
AAA has said that demand for gasoline this summer has remained strong and pump prices have been relatively stable.
