1 injured in fire at assisted living facility

A fire official says a blaze at a Tennessee assisted living facility injured one person and led to dozens of others being evacuated from the building.
Officials told news outlets that an air conditioning unit caught fire Monday night in a room at The Bridge at Hickory Woods in Nashville.
Nashville Fire Department District Chief Martin Hampton says residents were a little panicked at first, but calmed down quickly after firefighters arrived.
Officials say fire damage was limited to one room, but much of the building sustained water damage.
One person was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation, but is expected to recover.
Comments