Detasselers forge ahead in July’s hottest weeks

Five repurposed school buses recently stopped along a gravel road just south of Funk as the sun rose in a hazy eastern sky.
The shorts, T-shirts, leggings, shoes and sweatshirts worn by the 200 or so people who disembarked were similar, but in a big crayon box worth of colors.
Three items in common were bright orange baseball style caps and yellow "arm socks," both with "DEKALB" logos, and safety glasses.
Black plastic trash bags with neck and arm holes were a common clothing topper for moisture protection.
The Kearney Hub reports that these are the work uniforms for detasselers, the small armies of mostly teens and young adults who spend long, hot July days patrolling fields of seed corn. Their mission is to find and pull unwanted tassels missed by machines.
Seed fields for Monsanto's Kearney plant are in a region from Overton to Alda on the north side of the Platte River and from Holdrege to Heartwell on the south side, according to plant manager Jeff Tremel.
He estimated that 500 youths are working for Monsanto's six detasseling contractors this year, including employees of Hagan Detasseling of Kearney who scoured Funk area fields on Thursday.
The process starts with planting corn in a five-row pattern. One is the "male" row breeders that want to be the pollinator. The other four "female" rows must be detasseled so they don't pollinate themselves.
Tremel said a machine that cuts and pulls female plant tassels is 90 percent to 95 percent efficient.
Detasselers remove the rest by hand.
Brian Hagan said the goal is 99.8 percent because "they want that baby clean."
He and his wife, Hallie, have owned Hagan Detasseling for 15 years. Brian is a physical education teacher at Sunrise Middle School and assistant wrestling coach at Kearney High. Hallie is a librarian at Bryant and Central elementary schools.
Their son, Brogan, took time off from his job in Colorado Springs to work his 10th detasseling season, including flagging and inspecting fields and helping make day-to-day plans for 189 detasselers, bus drivers and other crew members.
His sister, Hattie, a preschool teacher in Denver, missed detasseling season this year for the first time.
The Hagan crew does two "pulls." First, each detasseler walks down a row of corn pulling tassels and comes back through the field in an adjacent row doing the same thing.
The second pull 24 hours later has four detasselers walk the four female rows again looking for anything missed or growing back. They are followed by a crew chief with at least five years of detasseling experience.
When several detasselers exit rows at the same time, there is a brief Nebraska "Field of Dreams" moment involving kids wearing orange caps with protective head-neck nets and black trash bags instead of vintage baseball uniforms.
Detasselers are in the fields daily from around 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for approximately three of the summer's hottest weeks. Other challenges include muddy crop rows, sharp corn leaves and flying, biting critters.
Detasseling season reflects why business owners want job applicants from rural Nebraska or other farm states who already have a strong work ethic.
Hallie Hagan said 80 of their 189 detasselers, ages 13-22, were new this year and many older workers have second jobs. The Hagans start accepting applications in early April and usually have all the jobs filled within a few weeks.
"We actually have never missed a day due to weather," Hallie said, although they have had to sit on buses a few times waiting for storms with lightning to pass.
Detasseling started July 7 this year, which Tremel said was five or six days earlier than normal.
University of Nebraska at Kearney junior Gabe Crocker is in his ninth season with Hagan Detasseling.
"Honestly, it comes down to the money," he said about why he keeps coming back. He also has summer jobs at a dental lab, with detasseling weeks off, and a Kearney restaurant in the evenings.
Brian Hagan estimated that first-year detasselers make $600-$900, while veterans have earned $3,000 or more in a season.
Pay is based on the acres covered. A team led by Hallie records every row walked by each detasseler and GPS maps are used to identify the length of rows in each field.
"A good eye helps a lot," Crocker said about the skills needed. "You have to train your eyes because everything (including remaining tassels) is green."
Stamina also is important. Hallie said one detasseler recorded 32,000 steps, or 15 miles, on his Fitbit on the second day — July 9.
Just watching the kids work for three hours Thursday morning made me tired.
Six-year veteran Geoff Exstrom of Kearney, who will attend UNL next fall as a sports communications major, likes earning money and also detasseling with his two best friends. He knows exhaustion comes with the job.
"It's kind of one of those things that you just want to get done, go home and go to bed," Exstrom said. "Usually at that last field of the day, when you get done and sit by the truck ... you just want to collapse right there and fall asleep."
Life lessons are a bonus.
"A big one is pushing through, perseverance, a work ethic," Crocker said. "The mindset needs to be, hey, this is going to be a long day and we just have to get through it."
Brian Hagan hopes such lessons stick with his young employees.
"The job is fun the first day, second day, third day, and then it gets to be a 'job job,'" he said. "You have to have discipline to get out of bed, to get to work and to finish the job you started. When you're in the field, it gets hot and it gets tiring, and (you need) the work ethic to finish it every day."
As he listed qualities of a good detasseler — work ethic, mental toughness, discipline — Hagan, the coach, smiled and added, "I'd like to say it's all the qualities of a wrestler."
