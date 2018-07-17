MLB: Osuna can return with domestic violence charge pending

FILE - In this April 8, 2018, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas. Baseball does not have a problem with Osuna returning from a domestic violence suspension while a legal charge could remain pending. Osuna agreed to a suspension through Aug. 4 under baseball’s domestic violence policy. He has not pitched since May 6, two days before he was put on administrative leave when he was charged with one count of assault in Toronto. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert, File) Jim Cowsert AP