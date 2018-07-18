Lessons for next US financial crisis from 3 key ex-officials

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2015, file photo, former Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson listens as President Barack Obama speaks to business leaders at the quarterly meeting of the Business Roundtable in Washington to renew his calls for increased spending in infrastructure, education and scientific research. Three officials including Paulson who played vital roles in combating the 2008 financial crisis say they worry that the painful lessons from the banking system’s near-collapse a decade ago may be forgotten. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Andrew Harnik AP