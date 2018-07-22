Museum of South Texas History, ex-jail in Edinburg, updated

ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, JULY 22 - In this Friday, July 13, 2018 photo, Museum of South Texas History’s Tom Fort, right, talks with construction foreman Pilo Garza about the progress of the renovation of the 1910 Hidalgo County Jail that sits on the museum grounds in Edinburg, Texas. The building is undergoing renovations after being closed since 2012. It is expected to reopen to the public in early 2019. (Nathan Lambrecht/The Monitor via AP) Nathan Lambrecht AP