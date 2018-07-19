Rivers dry and fields dust, Iranian farmers turn to protest

In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 photo, a woman and a boy walk on the dried up riverbed of the Zayandeh Roud river that no longer runs under the 400-year-old Si-o-seh Pol bridge, named for its 33 arches, in Isfahan, Iran. Farmers in central Iran are increasingly turning to protests, pleading to authorities for a solution as years of drought and government mismanagement of water destroy their livelihoods. Vahid Salemi AP Photo