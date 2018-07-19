Target is cranking up same-day delivery in New York

FILE - This May 3, 2017, file photo, shows a Target logo on a store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa. Less than a year after buying Shipt, Target is rolling out same-day delivery to the greater New York City metro area as the retailer attempts to compete better with Amazon. Target Corp. said Thursday, July 19, 2018, that the same-day delivery of items like groceries and toys will start on July 31 in Hudson Valley and Kingston. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo