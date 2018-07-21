Farms vanishing fast in Meridian: ‘Growth is pushing us out’

In this undated photo, Mike Lindley works at his dairy farm in Meridian, Idaho. He and his father, Randy, operate a dairy farm on Ustick Road just west of McDermott Road. They milk 350 Holsteins on leased land, which has been sold to the West Ada School District to be used for a new high school. Lindley is happy about Meridian’s growth, and while he’d like to relocate the dairy to stay in Meridian, he fears that he’ll have to look further for a place to raise his cows. (Katherine Jones/Idaho Statesman via AP) Katherine Jones AP